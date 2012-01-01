the finest in custom embroidery and Judaica

Welcome to Rokem Needle Arts By combining an old world sense of art and craftmenship with state of the art computerized embroidery, we strive to produce apparel and gift items of lasting and great beauty. We like to say that our specialty is custom embroidery. Whether designing a one-of-a-kind heirloom wedding gift, making sure that your company's logo comes out just right, or stitching one of our stock designs to order so that you can get the right color and size, we try to provide the highest level of personalized service possible. Here are a few of our customers' comments about our work. The art of taking a graphic image and turning it into a computerized embroidery design is called 'digitizing'. A wide variety of logos, graphic images and even photographs can be transformed into stunning embroidery. Take a minute or two and browse around our site to look at some of our original designs.