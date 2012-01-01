|Judaica
the finest in custom
embroidery and Judaica
Judaica
The heart and soul of our business, our Judaica allows us to help add beauty to people's homes and share in their spiritual hopes. We offer an eclectic collection of beautiful and unique Jewish gift items. Included among our stock design and custom services are our unique embroidered 'Moroccan' mezuzah cases and our heirloom custom challah covers.
Autothreads
Our detailed and accurate embroideries of popular enthusiast cars will amaze you. If you have a custom ride, we can put it on your choice of apparel. We also offer custom embroidery services for upholstery and can manufacture custom floor mats cut and sewn to your pattern with your graphic design custom embroidered.
Logo Apparel
We can take your logo, or just about any other graphic, and turn it into a professional and eye-catching embroidery image on a wide variety of apparel items. Many small businesses would like to have embroidered logoware but think that it's too expensive. That's because most embroidery shops charge a digitizing or setup fee of $75-$150 and have high minimum purchases. We do not charge you a digitizing fee and you get to see the finished design before you order any apparel. You submit the graphic and we do the design. If you don't like the results, you don't owe us a thing. That's how confident we are that our design work will impress you. Once the embroidery design is approved, we'll stitch as few as one half dozen items.
Music
Music is one of our passions here at Rokem. We have eclectic musical tastes, which are reflected in both our licensed materials and our original designs. We are proud to be authorized by Peter Himmelman to sell apparel embroidered with his artwork. Rokem Needle Arts is also the home of official Kamp Kimock apparel for Steve Kimock fans.
Fund Raising
Our embroideries are an attractive way to generate funds for schools and youth groups. We can put your group's logo or graphic on a wide variety of apparel and promotional items.
Chuppahs
We can contruct a beautiful chuppah that will be a family heirloom for generations.
Table Linens & Towel Monogramming
We can help you add beauty to your dining room, kitchen and bathrooms. Simple but elegant initials on a napkin. Reproducing wedding invitation monograms. Table linens to match the graphics on your tableware. Beautiful towel monograms in your choice of fonts.
Custom Apparel
If you want to give a one-of-a-kind gift that will be treasured forever, we can take almost any graphic image, create an embroidery of that image and put it on your choice of a wide selection of apparel. We can do your sister's calico cat or your cousin's '57 Chevy. We can even put your grandchild's picture on a sweater.
